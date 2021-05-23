19-year-old charged with murder after missing Chesapeake woman found dead

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A 19-year-old has been charged in connection to the death of a Chesapeake woman who was found dead after being reported missing.

61-year-old Laura Miles, who was reported missing under suspicious circumstances, was found dead on May 17 in a wooded area in the 4600 block of Taylor Road.

On Saturday, Police charged 19-year-old Raheem Lamont Cherry in the death of Laura Miles.

Cherry is being charged with 1st-degree murder, robbery, and abduction. He is currently being held in the Chesapeake City Jail.

Police say the homicide is currently under investigation.

