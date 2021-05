CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Police are asking for the public's help in locating missing 61-year-old Laura Miles.

Her vehicle was located away from her home and place of work, and in a location not normally frequented. Police say these circumstances are suspicious.

Miles went missing this morning and it is believed that she does not have her diabetes medication with her.

If you or someone you know has any information on where the missing woman is, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.