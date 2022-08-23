1st Advantage Federal Credit Union recognized as a top workplace in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va — 1st Advantage, a full-service credit union serving Hampton Roads and parts of Richmond and North Carolina, has been named a Top Workplace by Inside Business.

They are currently celebrating over 70 years in business.

1st Advantage says they are honored to be recognized with this award as it exhibits that 1st Advantage is focused on positive workplace culture and attracting, retaining, and expanding its team.

Inside Business partnered with Energage to determine the Hampton Roads Top Workplaces winners.

To be eligible for the award, an employer must first be nominated by an employee.

Then, a company-wide employee engagement survey is sent out.

This year 10,638 Hampton Roads employees were surveyed in this year’s research, according to Bob Helbig, of Energage.

1st Advantage’s mission is to enhance the value of membership by living out its vision of being the most trusted financial advisory in our community. 1st Advantage says they have a vested interest in the community and are focused on giving back through volunteerism. Employees volunteer their time, talents, and resources to numerous organizations and nonprofits each year.

For more information on 1st Advantage Federal Credit Union click here.

