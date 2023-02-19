2 adults, 1 child displaced after house fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Fire & Rescue responded to the 1600 block of Mount Lebanon Avenue Sunday morning around 10:23 a.m. for reports of a house fire, according to officials.

Fire & Rescue officials say when they arrived they found fire showing from the front of a one-story house, with heavy fire throughout the residence.

Officials say all three occupants had left the house before crews got to the scene.

Fire & Rescue says the fire was placed under control by 10:36 a.m.

The Suffolk Fire Department says heavy fire and smoke damage affected the property, and two adults and one child have been displaced and are being helped by the Red Cross.

The department says the cause of the fire is under investigation.