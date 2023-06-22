2 adults dead, infant seriously hurt in Suffolk crash, police say

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two adults are dead and an infant has serious injuries following a crash in Suffolk Wednesday night.

Police said the call came in at 7 p.m. in the 1900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard. An early investigation found the vehicle crashed into a pole.

Two adults inside the vehicle died at the scene, police said. An infant was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the crash is still under investigation. They're asking anyone with information about the crash to call 757-923-2350.