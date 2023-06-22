Watch Now
News

Actions

2 adults dead, infant seriously hurt in Suffolk crash, police say

Police lights
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE: Police Lights
Police lights
Posted at 9:21 PM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 21:21:29-04

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two adults are dead and an infant has serious injuries following a crash in Suffolk Wednesday night.

Police said the call came in at 7 p.m. in the 1900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard. An early investigation found the vehicle crashed into a pole.

Two adults inside the vehicle died at the scene, police said. An infant was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the crash is still under investigation. They're asking anyone with information about the crash to call 757-923-2350.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV