SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police have identified the two victims in a deadly crash in the 1900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

Adam Carr, 28, and Anna Ray, 24, were killed when their car crashed into a pole, according to police.

Carr's infant was in the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

There is not an update on the child's condition at this time.

Police have not revealed a cause for the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.

