2 arrested after trying to break into Western Tidewater Regional Jail

SUFFOLK, Va. — Western Tidewater Regional Jail staff received information and intelligence of a possible plan for illegal drugs and contraband to be brought into the facility by outside people on Monday.

A spokesperson with the jail says after verifying the information and an additional investigation, it was determined that the security breach was going to be attempted in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

The Facility's Emergency Response Team was tasked with the surveillance and apprehension of anyone who attempted to breach the security of the jail, bring in contraband or conduct any other illegal activities, according to the jail.

Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, after traversing a wooded area and crossing a fence, two individuals entered the rear property of the jail.

The two have been identified as Amber Dawn Costello and Justin Michael Lee Fowler.

They were taken into custody and were found with power tools, tape, WD-40, possible illegal substances and a large knife.

The jail says further investigation reveals the two had been planning the breach for an extended period of time.

Costello and Fowler are both charged with possession of burglary tools, trespassing and attempt to deliver drugs/narcotics to a prisoner.

The jail says additional charges may be pending as the investigation continues.

