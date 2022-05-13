Watch
2 arrested, charged after narcotics, firearms found as police serve search warrant in Virginia Beach

Posted at 4:15 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 16:16:41-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Two people in Virginia Beach were arrested Friday morning as police served a search warrant. Police told News 3 officers found a variety of narcotics and two firearms during the search.

As a result, Wayne Kukrall was arrested and charged with possession to distribute narcotics and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon while in possession of schedule I/II narcotics.

Additionally, Darlene Gimbert was arrested and charged with simple possession of schedule I/II narcotics and possession of a firearm.

