2 arrested in connection to Virginia Beach shooting on Bonney Road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police arrested two people in connection to a shooting in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Around 1 a.m. on Oct. 29, Virginia Beach Emergency Communications and Citizen Services got a report about a gunshot victim in the 3900 block of Bonney Road, according to the VBPD. Officers found a 37-year-old man shot in the leg and transported him to a local hospital.

Police say that the victim is expected to survive.

Third Precinct Crime Suppression Squad (CSS) and VBPD K9 Unit arrested Zakaria Horton, 27, and Verlandon Smith, 37, in connection to the shooting, according to the VBPD.

Horton, of Norfolk, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, shooting into an occupied vehicle, shooting in city limits resulting in injury and carrying a concealed firearm without a permit, according to the VBPD. Smith, also of Norfolk, was charged with a separate firearm violation: felon possession of a firearm.