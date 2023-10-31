Watch Now
News

Actions

2 arrested in connection to Virginia Beach shooting on Bonney Road

Virginia Beach Police FILE
News 3
FILE
Virginia Beach Police FILE
Posted at 10:06 PM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 22:06:13-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police arrested two people in connection to a shooting in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Around 1 a.m. on Oct. 29, Virginia Beach Emergency Communications and Citizen Services got a report about a gunshot victim in the 3900 block of Bonney Road, according to the VBPD. Officers found a 37-year-old man shot in the leg and transported him to a local hospital.

Police say that the victim is expected to survive.

2 teens accused of shooting at Virginia Beach PD officer, police say

News

2 teens accused of shooting at Virginia Beach PD officer, police say

Jay Greene
12:14 PM, Aug 02, 2023

2 teens accused of shooting at Virginia Beach PD officer, police say

Third Precinct Crime Suppression Squad (CSS) and VBPD K9 Unit arrested Zakaria Horton, 27, and Verlandon Smith, 37, in connection to the shooting, according to the VBPD.

Horton, of Norfolk, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, shooting into an occupied vehicle, shooting in city limits resulting in injury and carrying a concealed firearm without a permit, according to the VBPD. Smith, also of Norfolk, was charged with a separate firearm violation: felon possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV