2 dead after motorcycle crash ends in water rescue: Portsmouth police

Posted at 10:07 AM, Dec 31, 2023
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man and woman are dead after police say a motorcycle crash ended in a water rescue on Sunday morning.

On Dec. 31 around 8 a.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle crash on the West Norfolk bridge eastbound on I-64.

The investigation revealed that a motorcycle with two riders struck the jersey wall, and the driver and passenger were both ejected from the motorcycle into the water, according to police.

Portsmouth Fire and Rescue were dispatched to assist in the water rescue.

The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

The crash is under investigation by the Portsmouth Police Traffic Unit.

