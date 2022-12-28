2 detained after shooting in Virginia Beach; Police activity at Target parking lot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police are on scene of a shooting in the 500 block of First Colonial Rd.

Officers say they located one victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Two suspects have been detained.

Our crew on scene located several police vehicles investigating in the Target parking lot.

This incident is not related to any business in the area.

Residents are asked to avoid the area at this time.

There are no further details to release at this time.

