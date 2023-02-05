Watch Now
2 displaced after Suffolk house fire: Fire Department

The Suffolk Fire Department says two people are displaced after a fire in the 100 block of Beechwood Drive.
Posted at 2:49 PM, Feb 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-05 14:49:52-05

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two people are displaced after the Suffolk Fire Department responded to a call around 1:46 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Beechwood Drive.

The fire department says one person was home at the time, and there are no injuries.

The Red Cross is helping those displaced, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

