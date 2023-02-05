2 displaced after Suffolk house fire: Fire Department

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two people are displaced after the Suffolk Fire Department responded to a call around 1:46 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Beechwood Drive.

Working fire. 100 Block Beechwood Dr. pic.twitter.com/trPf2lIGGv — Suffolk Fire & Rescue (@suffolkvafire) February 5, 2023

The fire department says one person was home at the time, and there are no injuries.

The Red Cross is helping those displaced, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.