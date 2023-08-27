2 displaced, dog dead after fire destroys home in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Fire Department is investigating a house fire that displaced two people and killed a pet dog.

Chesapeake firefighters received a call dispatched as a fire alarm in the 3000 block of Knight Road in the Camelot section of the city at 6:21 a.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived, they found smoke showing from the two-story home and the call was upgraded to a residential structure fire and additional equipment was dispatched, according to Chesapeake firefighters.

Firefighters say they entered the structure with hoselines and battled the flames which consumed the attached garage and much of the first floor.

According to the fire department, both residents were able to evacuate safely before help arrived due in part to working smoke detectors.

The fire was called under control at 7:02 a.m.

The Chesapeake Fire Department says the structure sustained significant damage and is not tenable for residents, but that the Red Cross is assisting.

Fire Marshals are on scene working to determine the cause of the fire.

