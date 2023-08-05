Watch Now
2 expected to survive after helicopter crash in Surry County: Virginia State Police

Virginia State Police
Posted at 2:42 PM, Aug 05, 2023
SURRY COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police is investigating after a helicopter crash in Surry County on Saturday.

The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. in the area of White Marsh Road.

Virginia State Police say a private helicopter, Hughes 369 Delta operated by Haverfield Aviation, crashed into the wood line.

There were two occupants in the helicopter at the time of the crash, and both were identified and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to troopers.

This is an ongoing investigation, and state police says the FAA has been notified.

