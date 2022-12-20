Watch Now
2 Hampton Roads natives perform with US Navy Band honoring those deployed around the world

Photo by Master Chief Petty Officer Adam Grimm
WASHINGTON (Dec. 17, 2022) Musician 1st Class Danlie Cuenca, from Norfolk, Virginia, performs with the United States Navy Band during a holiday concert at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington. The annual event celebrated the Navy and the holidays and featured footage from Sailors deployed around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Master Chief Musician Adam Grimm)
WASHINGTON (Dec. 17, 2022) Santa Claus greets the crowd during a United States Navy Band holiday concert at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington. The annual event celebrated the Navy and the holidays and featured footage from Sailors deployed around the world.
WASHINGTON (Dec. 17, 2022) Chief Musician Cory Parker, from Caroline County, Virginia, performs with the United States Navy Band during a holiday concert at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington. The annual event celebrated the Navy and the holidays and featured footage from Sailors deployed around the world.
WASHINGTON (Dec. 17, 2022) Members of the United States Navy Band perform a holiday concert at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington. The annual event celebrated the Navy and the holidays and featured footage from Sailors deployed around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Master Chief Musician Adam Grimm)
Posted at 3:42 PM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 15:43:34-05

WWASHINGTON, D.C. - There were two local musicians that performed with the United States Navy Band during a holiday concert at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington.

Musician 1st Class Danlie Cuenca, from Norfolk, and Musician 1st Class William Ledbetter, from Hampton, joined the United States Navy Band to honor those serving around the world.

The annual event celebrated the Navy and the holidays and featured footage from deployed Sailors.

