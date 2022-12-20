2 Hampton Roads natives perform with US Navy Band honoring those deployed around the world

WWASHINGTON, D.C. - There were two local musicians that performed with the United States Navy Band during a holiday concert at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington.

Musician 1st Class Danlie Cuenca, from Norfolk, and Musician 1st Class William Ledbetter, from Hampton, joined the United States Navy Band to honor those serving around the world.

The annual event celebrated the Navy and the holidays and featured footage from deployed Sailors.