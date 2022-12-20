Kidnapped child, another missing since May found on North Carolina highway, trooper confirms

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. - A kidnapped child abducted on Monday was found along with another child missing since May.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they were notified around 1:13 p.m., by the Rock Hill Police Dept. about the child abduction involving a 5-year-old girl. The abductor was believed to be traveling through North Carolina possibly en route to Virginia.

The suspect vehicle was found traveling on I-85 just north of Hillsborough Weigh Station in Orange County by responding troopers, a release said. Officials were able to successfully locate and conduct a traffic stop of the suspect vehicle on I-85 at the 165-mile marker.

TRENDING: Norfolk man sentenced to 38 active years in prison for killing teen, injuring woman in 2019

Troopers said the driver was taken into custody without incident and the abducted 5-year-old was found safely in the vehicle. A second child, who had been missing since May of 2022, was also found in the vehicle.

The children are now under the care of Orange County Child Protective Services.

The suspect was turned over to the Orange County Sheriff's Office for processing.