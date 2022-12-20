Norfolk man sentenced to 38 active years in prison for killing teen, injuring woman in 2019

NORFOLK, Va. — George Antonio Boyd, a 59-year-old man, was sentenced to 38 active years in prison on Friday, Dec. 16 for his involvement in a domestic dispute from 2019.

Boyd pleaded guilty to “second-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, the use of a firearm in the commission of both crimes, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon,” according to a statement from the Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney.

The Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney said the following events unfolded during the domestic dispute incident from 2019:

On Oct. 7, 2019, Boyd was arguing with Khalana Smith in their shared residence on the 600 block of Mariners Way in Norfolk. One of Smith’s daughters called her father to inform him of the argument and ask for help. The father went to the house with Rasaun Davidson, the son he shared with Smith.

Davidson then ran upstairs to confront Boyd. His father went upstairs to bring him back downstairs, and then began to gather his family members in front of the house on the lawn.

In the meantime, officials say Boyd began loading a handgun he had upstairs. They say he shot and killed Davidson as he was leaving the house. As Smith began yelling at Boyd, he shot her too. He did not kill her, but the shooting left her permanently disabled.

The father then tried to distract Boyd from the girls by encouraging Boyd to shoot him while leading him away from the residence. Officers arrived on the scene shortly after and took Boyd into custody.

Boyd’s sentencing includes, “40 years, with 20 years suspended, for murder; 30 years, with 20 suspended, for aggravated malicious wounding; three and five years for both use of firearm charges; and five years suspended for firearm possession,” according to the Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney. A prior conviction for felony possession of cocaine in 1985 made it illegal for him to own a firearm. Judge Michelle J. Atkins decided Boyd’s sentence

