Arrests on the horizon after mob attacks officer in patrol car, NNPD chief says

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News' police chief said he won't rest until those responsible for attacking a police officer inside a patrol car are held accountable.

It all happened on Dec. 4 while the officer was responding to a reckless driving call near the intersection of McManus and Turnberry boulevards in Newport News. When the officer got there, a mob descended on his patrol car, kicking out the taillights and jumping on the car.

Even today, there are skid marks visible on the pavement.

Police Chief Steve Drew calls the behavior unacceptable. He also said arrests are on the horizon.

"That behavior is going to get somebody hurt. It's going to get a citizen hurt. It's going to get a pedestrian hurt," Drew said. "It's going to get someone who interacts in that behavior hurt, and we cannot allow that in this city."

There were no injuries that night, but there are new safety measures in place for these types of situations. Dispatchers will gather more information about the size of the crowd, traffic cameras will be utilized and license plate readers will be used. In addition, multiple officers will respond, instead of just one.