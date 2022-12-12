2 hurt, man arrested in shooting on Sea Cove Court in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man has been charged in a Virginia Beach shooting that sent two people to the hospital last week.

Just before 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 8, Virginia Beach police said officers were called to a shooting in the 100 block of Sea Cove Court. When police got to the scene, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. They were treated at a local hospital.

Police said William Wallace, 22, of Portsmouth is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the department's Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.