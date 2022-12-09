Watch Now
Virginia Beach police investigating shooting on Sea Cove Court

Posted at 7:40 PM, Dec 08, 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police said they're investigating a shooting.

Just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday, police tweeted it happened in the 100 block of Sea Cove Court. That's between Norfolk Avenue and Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Police said there's a heavy police presence in the area and they're asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for the very latest.

