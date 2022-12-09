Virginia Beach police investigating shooting on Sea Cove Court

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police said they're investigating a shooting.

Just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday, police tweeted it happened in the 100 block of Sea Cove Court. That's between Norfolk Avenue and Virginia Beach Boulevard.

VBPD is working a shooting in the 100 block of Sea Cove Court. There is a heavy police presence. Please avoid the area. We will update when we have more information. — Virginia Beach Police Department (@VBPD) December 9, 2022

Police said there's a heavy police presence in the area and they're asking people to avoid the area.

