NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two people had to go to the hospital Thursday night after a car crashed into the Peninsula Health Center building on J. Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News.

Police said a man drove the car into the building and injured a woman inside. Both went to the hospital and were expected to recover.

At the scene, the owner of the car told News 3 a valet driver was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

The cause is under investigation.