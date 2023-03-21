Watch Now
2 inmates who escaped Newport News City Jail Annex are back in custody: Police

escaped inmates.jpg
Newport News Police Department
Police said John Michael Garza (left) and Arley Vaughn Nemo (right) escaped the jail annex Monday night. March 20, 2023.<br/><br/>
escaped inmates.jpg
Generic: Newport News Police
Posted at 5:16 AM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 05:25:45-04

On the evening of Monday, March 20, two inmates who police “considered dangerous” escaped the Newport News City Jail Annex, according to the Newport News Police Department. Police say they are now back in custody.

The two inmates in question, Arley Vaughn Nemo and John Michael Garza, escaped the jail just before 6 p.m. on Monday night.

Just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, NNPD said the two had been taken back into custody in Hampton by Hampton Police.

Police say after the men were missing from a head count, they began to investigate and discovered that the two had "tunneled through a cell wall leading to the exterior and proceeded to scale the security wall."

