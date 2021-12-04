Watch
2 juveniles arrested, victim issued summons after claiming daughter was inside vehicle stolen from Norfolk gas station

Posted at 7:48 AM, Dec 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-04 07:48:54-05

NORFOLK, Va. - Two teenage boys were arrested and charged after a vehicle theft at a Norfolk gas station Friday afternoon.

According to police, the theft happened at a Wawa on N. Military Highway. At around 3:50 p.m., a citizen flagged down a police officer and reported that his car had been stolen with his 8-year-old daughter inside.

Officers in the area located the stolen car, but when officers attempted to approach the car, the driver sped off. Police then pursued the car into the 6200 block of Alexander Street, and the vehicle's occupants attempted to run away on foot.

The 8-year-old girl was not inside the car, and was eventually safely located with her mother in Virginia Beach. Police learned the child had never been in the car.

Detectives issued the victim a summons for falsely summoning law enforcement, and he was released.

One of the suspects, a 14-year-old boy, was charged with grand larceny of a stolen vehicle, felony eluding and conspiracy to commit larceny. The other, a 15-year-old boy, was charged with conspiracy to commit larceny.

Both boys are currently being held at the Norfolk Detention Center.

