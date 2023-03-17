Watch Now
2 teenage girls hospitalized following Elizabeth City shooting: Police

Elizabeth City Police Department substation
Malik Emmanuel/WTKR
Two juveniles were injured in a shooting on March 16, just feet away from a police substation.
Elizabeth City Police Department substation
Posted at 9:51 PM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 22:09:31-04

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Investigators are working to figure out what led up to a shooting that injured two juveniles in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, Thursday night.

Around 6:05 p.m., police were called to the area of South Road Street and Shepard Street, just feet away from an Elizabeth City Police Department Substation. When they got to the scene, officers found a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl with gunshot wounds.

The two juveniles were taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately released.

The police substation was not staffed at the time, authorities confirmed to News 3.

Police said their investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.

