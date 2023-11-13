2 men arrested after police pursuit ends in crash on Boush Street: Norfolk police

Watch Now
2 men arrested after police pursuit ends in crash on Boush Street
Posted at 5:11 PM, Nov 13, 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — On Nov. 11 just before 7 a.m., Norfolk police observed a stolen vehicle driving in the 1100 block of North Military Highway and attempted to pull the car over.

Police say the driver did not stop, and officers pursued the vehicle until the driver crashed in the 600 block of Boush Street.

Both occupants, 23-year-old James Yoder Jr. and 28-year-old Taylor Copeland, both from Portsmouth, were arrested and charged, according to police.

They are currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

