2 men arrested in connection to Hampton shooting on Homestead Ave

HAMPTON, Va. - Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one man injured.

On June 27, around 10:23 p.m., dispatch received a call for a shooting in the 500 block of Homestead Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an 18-year-old man who had been struck by gunfire.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

18-year-old Jay’nod Raheem Harvey and 18-year-old Amir Deshawn Jackson have been arrested and charged.

Jackson was arrested in Hampton on July 12, and was charged with one count of maiming, one count of robbery, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Harvey was arrested in Newport News on July 15, and was charged with one count of maiming, one count of robbery, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.