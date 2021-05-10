Watch
2 men charged in connection to Virginia Beach road rage incident that resulted in stabbing

Posted at 6:31 PM, May 10, 2021
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two men have been charged in connection to an April road rage incident that ended in a stabbing.

One person was sent to the hospital after a road rage incident on April 5, in the 2900 block of Ocean Shore Avenue.

18-year-old Greysen Robert Claunch, of Virginia Beach, has been charged with aggravated assault for the stabbing.

He was arrested on May 2 by US Customs Officers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and is being held in the Clayton County Jail while waiting extradition back to Virginia Beach.

41-year-old Thomas Charles Booth of Virginia Beach has been charged with driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle.

