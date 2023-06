PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are investigating after two men were found shot on Tuesday, one in the 60 block of Radford Street and the other in the 50 block of Carver Circle.

Both victims are adult males, one with a minor injury and the other is in "critical" condition, according to police. Both are receiving treatment.

Police have not specified if the two shootings are related.

This is an ongoing investigation.

