2 people, 2 dogs displaced after house fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A house fire left two adults and two dogs displaced on Thanksgiving.

Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Norfolk Fire Rescues found a one-and-a-half story house with smoke coming from the roof, according to NFR.

Problem Solvers Avoid tragedy this holiday season with these 'home, safe home' tips Erin Miller

Avoid tragedy this holiday season with these 'home, safe home' tips

The Battalion Chief says that one person was treated for smoke inhalation and 2 dogs were rescued by the fire department.

The fire was under control at 1:01 p.m., and fire department personnel reported no injuries.