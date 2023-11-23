2 people, 2 dogs displaced after house fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A house fire left two adults and two dogs displaced on Thanksgiving.
Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Norfolk Fire Rescues found a one-and-a-half story house with smoke coming from the roof, according to NFR.
The Battalion Chief says that one person was treated for smoke inhalation and 2 dogs were rescued by the fire department.
The fire was under control at 1:01 p.m., and fire department personnel reported no injuries.