2 people, 2 dogs displaced after house fire in Norfolk

Posted at 2:43 PM, Nov 23, 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — A house fire left two adults and two dogs displaced on Thanksgiving.

Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Norfolk Fire Rescues found a one-and-a-half story house with smoke coming from the roof, according to NFR.

The Battalion Chief says that one person was treated for smoke inhalation and 2 dogs were rescued by the fire department.

The fire was under control at 1:01 p.m., and fire department personnel reported no injuries.

