Avoid tragedy this holiday season with these 'home, safe home' tips

NORFOLK, Va. — When you reminisce on the holidays, you want to be reminded of cuddling up near a fire with the smell of pine in the air.

You do not want to think of ambulance sirens and a sterile hospital bed.

Yet, every year, despite several warnings from local and federal leaders, people find themselves swapping out the good memories for the less-than-desirable.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission collects data each year on the number of people who get hurt from using/buying certain toys, cooking unfamiliar meals, and putting up decorations.

I talked with Judy Echavez, a public affairs specialist with the organization, about the safety risks and the CPSC’s 2023 “Home Safe Home” holiday campaign.

She says, “cooking fires often occur during the Thanksgiving holiday. I want to make sure that folks know that turkey fryers are a no-no in the garage and on the porch. So, make sure you're frying your turkey far away from your house.”

She says in addition to people deep frying food too close to their homes, they also forget about food that is cooking on the stove or in the oven.

The CPSC reports that cooking fires happen the most on Thanksgiving Day.

In fact, CPSC’s report on Residential Fire and Loss Estimates shares the following:

“Of the 360,800 home fires every year, cooking fires account for nearly half of these. Thanksgiving Day is the peak day for cooking fires, with an average of 1,600 cooking fires occurring on this day – more than three times the daily average of cooking fires. CPSC data also shows that Black Americans have the highest rate of deaths from fire, nearly twice the overall rate across the population.” CPSC

So, keep an eye on what is on the stove or in the oven and move any deep fryers to an open space.

Statistics show that you should use caution during other holiday traditions too.

“If you get the wrong gifts, it can be dangerous,” says Echavez.

The CPSC’s Toy-Related Deaths and Injuries report found there were 11 deaths and more than 145,000 injuries treated at the Emergency Department last year associated with toys for kids 12 and under.

“Last year, we had nearly 300 recalls posted for items that are household goods. [We had recalls for] everything from air fryers to bicycles to children's helmets,” she Echavez.

So do your research, like Jessica Gurley who I talked to over the summer.

She bought a Bedsure heated blanket at a local discount store, found out it was recalled and started spreading the word.

“It scared me to think that people are not going to look it up and aren't going to know it's a recalled blanket and plug it in and cause a fire at their house. It just scared me,” she says.

During my conversation with Echavez, I asked how people can ensure what they are buying, especially for children, is safe.

"You want to go to cpsc.gov/recalls. We put recalls out once a week," said Echavez.

CPSC shared the following about children getting injured from playing with toys:

"The majority of the 11 [child] deaths reported were attributed to choking or asphyxiation associated with small parts, balls, or balloons. Among the ED-treated injuries, non-motorized scooters accounted for the largest share of injuries across all age groups – 35,400. Non-motorized scooters accounted for one in every 5 toy-related injuries to children aged 14 and younger.”

The chair of the organization says consumers should not only “think safety” about what they buy for children but should also be vigilant about where gifts are purchased, especially online.

Let this serve as a reminder to check for recalls, look at all product descriptions online, and read about other buyers' experiences.

Echavez says, “We need the public's help with getting out this message."

As people start making their homes festive, it’s important to be careful when putting up holiday decorations.



Take it slow; about 40% of injuries are from falls

Make sure your tree, if you choose to have one in your home, has plenty of water

Do not leave candles unattended

Do not overload your outlets

However you choose to celebrate the holiday season, News 3 hopes you stay safe and healthy.