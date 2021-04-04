2 people arrested after Virginia Beach triple shooting leaves juvenile dead, 2 more injured

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Two people were arrested after a Saturday night triple shooting left a teenager dead and two more teenagers injured.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, 20-year-old Devoli James Jr. and 19-year-old Jarquavivus Webb were charged in connection with the Hiawatha Drive shooting.

Police initially responded to the incident at 10:07 p.m. Saturday, where they found one male teenager dead and two additional victims, a male and female teenager, suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

James and Webb were arrested after a search warrant was served in the area.

James, a Virginia Beach man, is charged with murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, using a firearm in commission of a felony and two counts of aggravated malicious wounding.

Webb, also a Virginia Beach man, is charged with robbery, attempt to commit a non-capital offense and conspiracy to commit a felony.

This case remains under active investigation by members of the department's homicide unit, and this is a developing story.

