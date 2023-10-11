2 people dead after crash in Hampton: Police

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash at the intersection of West Pembroke Avenue and Aberdeen Road.

Around 3:41 p.m., Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a two vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they located a pick-up truck and dump truck that had collided. Police say the two male occupants of the pick-up truck were pronounced dead at the scene.

The man driving the dump truck stayed at the scene and police say he is cooperating in the investigation.

The crash is under investigation by members of the Hampton Police Accident Reconstruction Team, and the intersection will be closed for an extended period of time.

