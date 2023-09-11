2 pets unaccounted for, 2 adults displaced following house fire on Rocky Run Court in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two adults are displaced and two pets are unaccounted for following a fire at a home on Rocky Run Court in Virginia Beach, according to the city.

City officials say units were sent to the home, located in the 700 block of Rocky Run Court, just before 4 a.m. on Monday, September 11. They say the house was “fully involved” when units arrived.

The fire was reported to be under control around 4:30 a.m. – about half an hour after units arrived, the city says. They say the fire was out just after 5:30 a.m.

There were no reported injuries, and as of this writing, there is not an update on the two pets who were unaccounted for following the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, the city says.

