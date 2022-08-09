2 teenagers arrested in connection with deadly Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Two juveniles were arrested in connection with a June homicide that left an 18-year-old man dead on King Charles Court in Virginia Beach.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, on June 9, officers responded to the 1900 block of King Charles Court for reports of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they located 18-year-old Da'Myrian Jacob Durel suffering from a gunshot wound; he died at the scene.

After an extensive investigation, police identified two suspects, both 17 years old.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on July 27 and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. The second suspect, a 17-year-old girl, was arrested on July 29 and charged with accessory to murder after the fact and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

The case is still under investigation by Virginia Beach Police. If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.