Watch Now
News

Actions

2 victims identified in deadly Route 58, Suffolk crash: Police

Generic: Police Lights
News 3 Photojournalist Lydia Johnson
Generic: Police Lights
Posted at 10:40 AM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 10:40:00-04

SUFFOLK, Va. — The victims in a deadly two-vehicle crash on September 17, have been identified as Chavez Holden, 32, of Bloxom, Va. and Demarkus Thornton, 31, of Suffolk.

Suffolk police tell us the crash happened on Route 58 eastbound between the scales and the Chesapeake city line.

At this time, police say it appears that one of the involved vehicles was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of travel prior to the crash.

There are no further details to release at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Shanitia Eure-Lewis

News

'Hope she rots:' Pastor says homicide suspect called him after wife vanished

Ellen Ice
6:39 PM, Sep 19, 2023

'Hope she rots in hell:' Pastor says husband charged with killing Newport News wife called after disappearance

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV