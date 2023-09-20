2 victims identified in deadly Route 58, Suffolk crash: Police

SUFFOLK, Va. — The victims in a deadly two-vehicle crash on September 17, have been identified as Chavez Holden, 32, of Bloxom, Va. and Demarkus Thornton, 31, of Suffolk.

Suffolk police tell us the crash happened on Route 58 eastbound between the scales and the Chesapeake city line.

At this time, police say it appears that one of the involved vehicles was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of travel prior to the crash.

There are no further details to release at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

News 'Hope she rots:' Pastor says homicide suspect called him after wife vanished Ellen Ice