'Hope she rots in hell:' Pastor says husband charged with killing Newport News wife called after disappearance

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The first day of testimony in the Adrian Lewis trial happened in Newport News Tuesday. Lewis is accused of killing his wife Shanitia Eure-Lewis—whose body has yet to be found.

In court Tuesday, jurors heard from several witnesses who testified Adrian and Shanitia were having marital problems, and Adrian believed she was cheating. Witnesses also testified he said he would kill her if that was the case.

The main witness jurors heard from Tuesday was Mitchell Foreman. He’s a friend of both Adrian and Shanitia’s from church.

Foreman testified a couple weeks before Shanitia was reported missing on July 17, 2022, Shanitia told Foreman she wanted a divorce. A few days later, Adrian told Foreman she must be cheating and said, “I can’t let her walk away from this.”

The jurors also saw video of Shanitia from the last time she was seen, making an announcement in front of her church at the 8 a.m. service. After that prosecutors say, Shanitia has never been seen again.

Jurors also heard from Tiffany Foreman, Mitchell’s wife and Shanitia’s friend of 30+ years.

She testified that five days prior to Shanitia’s disappearance she told Tiffany she wanted a divorce. On the day of her disappearance, Tiffany emotionally testified to jurors that the last thing she heard Shanitia say was “I’ll be right back“ while leaving the church after the morning service.

Tiffany said she hasn’t heard from her since that day.

Perhaps the most startling quote of the day came from Dwight Riddick, the pastor at Shanitia’s church.

He testified that on July 8 and July 14 he met with Shanitia and Adrian to discuss their marital problems. Sometime after Shanitia was last seen on July 17, the pastor testified that Adrian called him and said, “I just hope she rots in hell.”

Testimony will resume at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

