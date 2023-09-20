'I did it,' joked husband charged in wife's murder night she went missing: Ex-girlfriend's testimony

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An on and off again girlfriend of Adrian Lewis testified in court Wednesday. Lewis is accused of killing his wife Shanitia Eure- Lewis in July of last year, although her body is yet to be found.

News 'Hope she rots:' Pastor says homicide suspect called him after wife vanished Ellen Ice

'Hope she rots in hell:' Pastor says husband charged with killing Newport News wife called after disappearance

Tomeka Davis, who had been in a relationship with Adrian for several years, testified the week Shanitia went missing, he came to Tomeka’s house with a gun, appeared drunk, and made threats against his wife.

Tomeka testified she then received a text from Adrian the following day, July 14, that said, “You saved her for a night but if she don’t act right she’s done.”

On July 17, the day of Shanitia’s disappearance, Tomeka testified that Adrian called her and asked her to pretend to be Shanitia and text and call the man Adrian thought Shanitia was having an affair with.

Jurors heard from the man, Carlos Myers, who denied having a sexual relationship with Shanitia. He said they were “very good friends.”

Tomeka also said Adrian texted her around noon on July 17 and said he was leaving to “tie up some loose ends.”

Tomeka testified Wednesday that she received a phone call from Adrian around 9 p.m. the night his wife went missing, where Adrian said “I did it” while laughing.

Jurors also heard from Shanitia’s sister Deidre Eure. She testified on the day of Shanitia’s disappearance she saw Adrian covered in sweat next to a dumpster.

Wade Falcom/WTKR Police later pulled out shoes and a purse belonging to Shanitia, a shovel, a moving tarp, and some mail from that dumpster, according to the prosecution.

Police later pulled out shoes and a purse belonging to Shanitia, a shovel, a moving tarp, and some mail from that dumpster, according to the prosecution.

One of Adrian and Shanitia’s sons also testified Wednesday. He said he helped his dad pack a bag for Jamaica. He also said his father told him that his mother was cheating.