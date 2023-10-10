2 winners in Chesapeake hit big on Powerball as total rises to $1.7 billion

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The jackpot keeps growing, but Virginia Powerball players keep winning, including two players in Chesapeake!

The Virginia Lottery says players in Virginia had a total of 104,183 winning tickets in the Monday drawing, including one ticket that won $1 million, two tickets that won $150,000 each, and four tickets that each won $50,000.

One of the tickets that won $150,000 was bought online, using the Virginia Lottery app, by a player in Chesapeake. Another Chesapeake player won $50,000 after buying a ticket at a 7-11 on Volvo Parkway.

The next Powerball drawing is at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday.