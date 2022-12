PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A 20-year-old man has died following a shooting early Tuesday morning in Portsmouth.

Around 1 a.m., Portsmouth officers responded to the 600 block of Washington Street for a report of gunshots fired.

When officers responded, they found 20-year-old Jamir Barnes with fatal injuries.

Those with information about this crime to contact the PPD Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536. Or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477).