20-year-old Hampton man killed in Newport News shooting, police investigating

Posted at 10:40 AM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 10:45:56-05

HAMPTON, Va. - A 20-year-old Hampton man was killed in a Newport News shooting early Thursday morning.

According to the Newport News Police Department, at 12:38 a.m., officers responded to a call for a shooting in the 1100 block of 22nd Street.

When they arrived, they found 20-year-old Hampton man Shaun Golden inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the circumstances of this incident remain under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is asked to call the Crime Line at 1 - 888-LOCK-U-UP.

