20-year-old Hampton man killed in Newport News shooting, police investigating

HAMPTON, Va. - A 20-year-old Hampton man was killed in a Newport News shooting early Thursday morning.

According to the Newport News Police Department, at 12:38 a.m., officers responded to a call for a shooting in the 1100 block of 22nd Street.

When they arrived, they found 20-year-old Hampton man Shaun Golden inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the circumstances of this incident remain under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is asked to call the Crime Line at 1 - 888-LOCK-U-UP.