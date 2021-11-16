2021 Million Bulb Walk's first weekend brings thousands of visitors to Norfolk Botanical Garden

NORFOLK, Va. - A Hampton Roads tradition made its triumphant return over the weekend.

The Norfolk Botanical Garden's Million Bulb Walk began its run on Friday, November 12. The garden tells News 3 the first weekend was a success with "thousands" coming out to see the lights.

This year's show features 1.5 million lights, with new displays and a new, roughly mile-long route. The new "Wall of Light" highlights the garden's NATO Tower.

2021 also marks a return to the traditional concept of walking through the garden.

Last year, the garden kept the show "drive-only" due to COVID-19. There is no drive option this time, however, the garden says there are options for guests with mobility challenges. They're asked to call the front desk at 757-441-5830.

The Million Bulb Walk is also once again attracting national attention. It's nominated for USA Today's 10Best list for Best Botanical Garden Lights. Click HERE to vote.

Tickets for non-members are $12-15 for children and teenagers and $18-25 for adults, depending on the day. Discounts are available for garden members and the military. All money raised goes back into the garden and its mission to educate the community and offer a connection to nature.

Click HERE for tickets and hours.

The 2021 Norfolk Botanical Garden Million Bulb Walk runs through January 2.