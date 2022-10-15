2022 Bra-Ha-Ha's Auction Concludes with $1,000 Prize Winner!

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The 2022 Bra-Ha-Ha Awards Show and Auction concluded last night, leaving the first-place winner with an $1,000 check.

The Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation celebrated the 15th annual event at the Tidewater Community College’s Chesapeake Student Center. The event showcased 140 bras during the competition, with 13 bras recognized for the following categories:

Grand Prize

Most Creative

Best Craftsmanship

Most Inspirational

Birthday or Anniversary Inspired

Best School Entry

Best Business Entry

Best Seasonal or Holiday Inspired

Best General Entry

Best 13 & Under

Best CRH Department

two Honorable Mentions

The Bra-ha-ha has been labeled as a “Seriously Uplifting” event for its fashion forward and philanthropic mission. Featuring bras created to support breast cancer awareness while honoring those who have won, lost, and continue to fight the battle against the disease. Winners were chosen by a local panel of judges and all bras were modeled by breast cancer survivors during the final portion of the event.

News 3’s Jennifer Lewis to look at the journey behind the birth of the event and spotlighting the importance it holds for one family in Chesapeake.

Since the event’s introduction, Bra-ha-ha has raised over $2 million through its campaign to help provide breast health screenings to uninsured and under-insured community members. Funding has also been allocated to advanced breast health technology at Chesapeake Regional Healthcare.

The bras will stay on display at TCC’s Chesapeake Student Center through Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. From Oct. 21 – 31, 2022 the bras will be displayed in center court at Lynnhaven Mall, in Virginia Beach.

For more information on funding or how you can contribute to the fight against Breast Cancer, you can contribute by calling 757-312-6536 or going to Chesapeake Regional’s website [chesapeakeregional.com]

