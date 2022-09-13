Bra-ha-ha Awards Show and Auction: The Breast Cancer Journey of a Chesapeake Family

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — As we inch toward October, we will start to see lots of pink and pink ribbons. After all, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women and not just women of a more mature age.

Most breast cancers are found in women over the age of 50, but breast cancer also affects younger women. So much so that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working to increase awareness, targeting females under 45. One Chesapeake family is well aware. In 2019, Laurie Parker, a daughter, sister, mother, wife, and friend, was diagnosed with breast cancer at an early age.

According to Laurie’s sister, Stephanie Hobbs, “She felt something that didn’t feel right to her. She was only 37 at the time and we have no family history of breast cancer.”

As Laurie was under the age of 40 with no familial issues, annual mammograms had not yet been recommended. However, a self-breast exam left her with questions, and, after talking to her doctor along with a battery of tests, Laurie was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Stephanie and Laurie have four other sisters and their family began supporting breast cancer awareness in 2011.

Eight years later, they found themselves on the front lines of battle with their loved one: “We decided to be involved because there were so many women in our family. The statistics were such that breast cancer was going to impact our family,” Stephanie said.

Because a breast cancer diagnosis came so early for Laurie, her dad, Ray Roenker, owner of Wild Wing Café in Chesapeake, feels it is important to educate young people about the possibility of early diagnosis.

Ray shared, “the detection is one thing, doing the testing and all that stuff, that’s one thing, but to introduce to people, young ladies about doing self-exams. It may save your life. It saved Laurie’s life.”

Donations from Ray and his family pay all the entry fees for local high school and community college students to create uplifting masterpieces for the Bra-ha-ha Awards Show and Auction. On average, around 150 bras are presented, all exquisite, all with a story, and all modeled by breast cancer survivors.

Elisa Wills, who is the Chief Development Officers for Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation, said, “anyone can create a masterpiece, businesses, individuals, schools, parents, kids. We have categories for everyone, and the theme can range across the board.”

Since it is the 15th anniversary of the Bra-ha-ha, this year’s theme is birthday or anniversary, and entries are still being accepted. Registration is open until September 23rd. However, bras do not have to be turned in until October 6th.

The Awards Show and Auction is more than just a wonderful evening and social gathering. All the funds raised go right back into supporting breast health in Hampton Roads.

“The Bra-ha-ha money has been used to purchase the 3D mobile mammography unit that you’ll see out in the community,” according to Elisa Wills.

Through the Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation, dollars raised also pay for those who are uninsured or underinsured to receive mammograms along with follow up care when necessary. Breast health is not something to ignore, and we are ultimately responsible for our own self-care. Thankfully, Laurie was proactive.

Her dad, Ray said, “Laurie’s fantastic. You see nothing but smiles and happiness, bright children, happy husband and a happy life.”

Doctors recommend yearly mammograms for women over the age of 40 unless there is a family history of breast cancer. In the meantime, regular self-breast exams to check for abnormalities are key, especially for those who don’t fall in those categories, like Laurie. For additional information about breast health, free mammograms and the mobile mammography unit, visit brahaha.org or call 757-312-6536.

The 15th Annual Bra-ha-ha Awards Show and Auction is Friday, October 14th from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Chesapeake campus of Tidewater Community College. Tickets are still available, and all are welcome. To find out more, visit brahaha.org.

On behalf of the Chesapeake Health Foundation, special thanks to presenting sponsor Alen Car Dentistry and Family Foundation and longtime supporter Wild Wing Café.

