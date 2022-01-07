2022 Hampton Roads International Auto Show rolls into town

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Whether you're looking for a new ride or just want to see what's new in the car world, the Virginia Beach Convention Center is the place to be this weekend.

The Hampton Roads International Auto Show is back in town featuring the newest models from all the major car brands.

It runs from Friday, January 7 to Sunday, January 9.

Event organizers with the Hampton Roads Automobile Dealers Association tell News 3 it's a "non-selling environment," meaning no one will try to sell visitors a car.

There's no pressure and plenty of time to get up close and personal with every vehicle. It's also a good time to ask questions to product experts and see all the new technology.

Tickets are $9 if you buy them online ahead of time. In-person tickets are $12 for adults and children over 12 years old, children 12 and younger are free, senior citizens 65 and older are $9 and military personnel with ID are $9.

Show Hours:

Friday: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Click here to enter to win tickets to the 2022 Hampton Roads International Auto Show