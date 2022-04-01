2022 St. Jude Dream Home enters next phase of construction with floor signing

SUFFOLK, Va. - The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home is entering its final phase of construction.

Sponsors for this year's home joined together for the official Floor Signing on Friday — including News 3, 97.3 The Eagle, Shaw Floors, Southern Bank and Taylor Construction, a first-year builder for St. Jude.

"We're really close to being completed at this point," Scott Taylor, Owner of Taylor Construction told News 3. "Flooring goes in after this, a couple of finishes, some top-out, appliances, we'll do a final clean, finish the landscaping up and we'll be excited to deliver the Dream Home."

The home, located in a Suffolk neighborhood called Nansemond Reserve at Sleepy Hole, is 2,700 square feet with four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This is the first time the Dream Home is in Suffolk in its 22-year history operating in Hampton Roads.

Click HERE to find the link to reserve your ticket for a chance to win. The cost is $100 with all proceeds going to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

