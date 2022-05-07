2022 St. Jude Dream Home Open Houses begin this weekend

SUFFOLK, Va. - The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home is ready for you to check it out!

Open houses at the home, located at 104 Justify Lane in the Nansemond Reserve at Sleepy Hole neighborhood in Suffolk, began on Saturday, May 7. They run every weekend through June 12. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The home has four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and is nearly 2,700 square feet with an estimated value of $550,000. It's the first Hampton Roads Dream Home to be located in Suffolk.

A ticket for the chance to with the Dream Home is $100. All of the money benefits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The drawing is scheduled for June 15.

Click HERE for a link to reserve your ticket and find out more about the home. You can also purchase tickets in person at any Southern Bank branch.