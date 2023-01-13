2023 Hampton Roads International Auto Show opens at Virginia Beach Convention Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Off the assembly line...and straight to Virginia Beach.

The Hampton Roads International Auto Show is back at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, featuring the latest in the world of cars, trucks and SUVs.

Nearly two dozen automakers, from Ford and Chevrolet to Maserati and Porsche, are in town to show off what's new, giving visitors the chance to look at the engine and sit behind the wheel in a non-selling environment.

Presented by the Hampton Roads Automobile Dealers Association, this year's show also features a section called Electric Alley, offering opportunities to learn about what's happening in the world of electric vehicles, including the charging infrastructure in Hampton Roads.

Hampton Roads International Auto Show A map of the 2023 Hampton Roads International Auto Show showroom floor

The auto show runs from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets, which can be purchased in advance, are $12 for adults and kids older than 12. Children 12 and under get in free, and seniors (65 and older) and military with ID can get in for $9. Parking is free.

Outside the showroom floor, visitors can also see car club vehicles, antique classics, exotic cars and beach cruisers. The public can vote for their favorite cruiser for a chance to win $500.

Click HERE for more information.