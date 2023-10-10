2023 Municipal Election, Elizabeth City Candidates

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Today, News 3 will provide you with updates on the 2023 Elizabeth City election results.

Below is a list of candidates running for office.

Delegates for Mayor



Bennie Cleveland Murphy

Edward Kirk Rivers (incumbent)

Christina Natasha Williams

Christina Natasha Williams Headshot of Christina Natasha Williams, delegate for City of Elizabeth City Mayor

Delegates for City Councilman 1st Ward



Stephen Johnson-Wiley Biggs (incumbent)

Joseph William Peel (incumbent)

Delegates for City Councilman 2nd Ward



Javis Gibbs (incumbent)

Javis Gibbs Headshot of Javis Gibbs, delegate for City of Elizabeth City, City Councilman 2nd Ward

Carol Anne Peterson

Carol Anne Peterson Headshot of Carol Anne Peterson, delegate for City of Elizabeth City, City Councilman 2nd Ward

Rose Marie Whitehurst (incumbent)

Rose Marie Whitehurst Headshot of Rose Marie Whitehurst, delegate for City of Elizabeth City, City Councilman 2nd Ward

Delegates for City Councilman 3rd Ward



Katherine W. Felton (incumbent)

Katherine W. Felton Headshot of Katherine W. Felton, delegate for City of Elizabeth City, City Councilman 3rd Ward

John Mark Moore

Kem Kirkpatrick Spence (incumbent)

Kem Kirkpatrick Spencer Headshot of Kem Kirkpatrick Spencer, delegate for City of Elizabeth City, City Councilman 3rd Ward

Evelyn F. Strader

Evelyn F. Strader Headshot of Evelyn F. Strader, delegate for City of Elizabeth City, City Councilman 3rd Ward

Delegates for City Councilman 4th Ward



Barbara Ann Baxter (incumbent)

Barbara Ann Baxter Headshot of Barbara Ann Baxter, delegate for Elizabeth City, City Councilman 4th Ward

Ronnie Eugene Morris

Johnnie Booker Walton (incumbent)

Sandra White

Editor's note: News 3 contacted each delegate and requested an image with permission to use in our reporting. Candidates that did not respond to our inquiries for permission do not have an image attached below.