2023 Municipal Election, Elizabeth City Candidates

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Today, News 3 will provide you with updates on the 2023 Elizabeth City election results.
Below is a list of candidates running for office.
Delegates for Mayor
- Bennie Cleveland Murphy
- Edward Kirk Rivers (incumbent)
- Christina Natasha Williams
Delegates for City Councilman 1st Ward
- Stephen Johnson-Wiley Biggs (incumbent)
- Joseph William Peel (incumbent)
Delegates for City Councilman 2nd Ward
- Javis Gibbs (incumbent)
- Carol Anne Peterson
- Rose Marie Whitehurst (incumbent)
Delegates for City Councilman 3rd Ward
- Katherine W. Felton (incumbent)
- John Mark Moore
- Kem Kirkpatrick Spence (incumbent)
- Evelyn F. Strader
Delegates for City Councilman 4th Ward
- Barbara Ann Baxter (incumbent)
- Ronnie Eugene Morris
- Johnnie Booker Walton (incumbent)
- Sandra White
Editor's note: News 3 contacted each delegate and requested an image with permission to use in our reporting. Candidates that did not respond to our inquiries for permission do not have an image attached below.