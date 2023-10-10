Watch Now
News

Actions

2023 Municipal Election, Elizabeth City Candidates

Elizabeth City Downtown 2023 April.jpg
Anthony Sabella/WTKR
A view of Downtown Elizabeth City from the roof of Betsy Town Flats, an 85-unit apartment development at the site of a historic school building.
Elizabeth City Downtown 2023 April.jpg
Posted at 5:05 PM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 17:14:28-04

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Today, News 3 will provide you with updates on the 2023 Elizabeth City election results.

Below is a list of candidates running for office.

Delegates for Mayor

  • Bennie Cleveland Murphy
  • Edward Kirk Rivers (incumbent)
  • Christina Natasha Williams
    Christina Natasha Williams
    Headshot of Christina Natasha Williams, delegate for City of Elizabeth City Mayor

Delegates for City Councilman 1st Ward

  • Stephen Johnson-Wiley Biggs (incumbent)
  • Joseph William Peel (incumbent)

Delegates for City Councilman 2nd Ward

  • Javis Gibbs (incumbent)
    Javis Gibbs
    Headshot of Javis Gibbs, delegate for City of Elizabeth City, City Councilman 2nd Ward
  • Carol Anne Peterson
    Carol Anne Peterson
    Headshot of Carol Anne Peterson, delegate for City of Elizabeth City, City Councilman 2nd Ward
  • Rose Marie Whitehurst (incumbent)
    Rose Marie Whitehurst
    Headshot of Rose Marie Whitehurst, delegate for City of Elizabeth City, City Councilman 2nd Ward

Delegates for City Councilman 3rd Ward

  • Katherine W. Felton (incumbent)
    Katherine W. Felton
    Headshot of Katherine W. Felton, delegate for City of Elizabeth City, City Councilman 3rd Ward
  • John Mark Moore
  • Kem Kirkpatrick Spence (incumbent)
    Kem Kirkpatrick Spencer
    Headshot of Kem Kirkpatrick Spencer, delegate for City of Elizabeth City, City Councilman 3rd Ward
  • Evelyn F. Strader
    Evelyn F. Strader
    Headshot of Evelyn F. Strader, delegate for City of Elizabeth City, City Councilman 3rd Ward

Delegates for City Councilman 4th Ward

  • Barbara Ann Baxter (incumbent)
    Barbara Ann Baxter
    Headshot of Barbara Ann Baxter, delegate for Elizabeth City, City Councilman 4th Ward
  • Ronnie Eugene Morris
  • Johnnie Booker Walton (incumbent)
  • Sandra White

Editor's note: News 3 contacted each delegate and requested an image with permission to use in our reporting. Candidates that did not respond to our inquiries for permission do not have an image attached below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV