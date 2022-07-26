21 French Bulldogs rescued from Midwest breeder, now fostered in Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – More than 20 French Bulldogs are now being fostered in Hampton Roads after they were rescued from a breeder in the Midwest recently.

Compassion for Canines is a rescue organization based in Windsor, Virginia. It rehabilitates homeless dogs with health issues and matches them with foster families until they are placed in permanent homes.

According to Compassion for Canines, the 21 French Bulldogs belonged to a breeder in the Midwest who became ill and could no longer care for the animals. The organization says a volunteer went to the facility in the Midwest and was greeted by a sign on the door that read, “take them all.”

According to Compassion for Canines, the volunteer actually bought a van and more crates and brought them back to Virginia. They are now in various homes within Hampton Roads.

Two of the dogs were examined Tuesday morning by Dr. Heather Brookshire at the Animal Vision Center in Virginia Beach. Both “Frenchies” had eye problems. Dr. Brookshire explained that the smaller female dog, Chloe, had lost vision in her left eye but prescription eye drops should help her right eye. Meanwhile, the male dog, Tank, was being prepped for eye surgery. Vets were repairing his prolapsed eye glands. Brookshire says he should recover just fine.

The Animal Vision Center expects to see a few more of the French Bulldogs to assess any eye issues.

Compassion for Canines states that in the coming weeks, it will have all the dogs seen by a vet.

The dogs are not available for adoption just yet.

To find out more about the process or to donate to help pay for their care, click here.

