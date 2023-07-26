Watch Now
22-year-old convicted of shooting Chesapeake police officer in 2021

Posted at 10:11 PM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 22:11:47-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Tre Von Price was convicted on four felony counts stemming from shooting a Chesapeake police officer in 2021, according to online court records.

On Sept. 2, 2021, a Chesapeake police officer responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint in South Norfolk, according to court records. The officer followed the vehicle leaving the 1000 Block of Seaboard Avenue, and gunfire erupted from the area. Bullets hit the unmarked police car and the police officer.

The injured officer was treated for injuries at a local hospital.

Price admitted to shooting the police officer with a AR pistol firearm, according to investigators. He said he did not know it was a police car.

The 22-year-old was convicted of attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting in a public place causing injury and malicious shooting at an occupied vehicle, according to the Virginia Online Case Information System. He was convicted by a Chesapeake Circuit Court Judge in a bench trial on July 25.

Price was represented by a Norfolk-based attorney, according to the Virginia Online Case System. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 16.

